Report: Broken hand confirmed for Corey Coleman

Getty Images

After Sunday’s loss to the Ravens, there was a report that the Browns feared wide receiver Corey Coleman broke his hand for the second straight year.

Josina Anderson of ESPN reports on Monday that further tests confirmed that Coleman has indeed suffered the same injury.

Coleman missed six games last year as a result of the injury and a similar timeline this year could make him a candidate for injured reserve so that the Browns have a full 53-man roster available in the coming weeks.

Whether or not they go that route, Coleman’s absence will force the team to look elsewhere for help in the passing game. Rashard Higgins had the most snaps among receivers during the loss to Baltimore with Kenny Britt, Ricardo Louis and Sammie Coates also seeing time on offense.