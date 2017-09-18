Report: Dolphins filed missing persons report on Lawrence Timmons

AP

The Dolphins have waited to say anything about the Lawrence Timmons situation, but apparently filed a missing persons report with police in Los Angeles this weekend.

According to TMZ, the Dolphins were concerned when Timmons wasn’t in his hotel room Saturday night at bed check, and began looking for him.

When a round of calls to friends and family turned up nothing, they filed a missing persons report. He was apparently found by police at the Los Angeles International Airport, where he was attempting to fly back to Pennsylvania to attend to a family matter.

The report says a Dolphins official met him there and left with Timmons.

So far, all we know is that his agent called it a personal matter, and that Timmons reportedly wants to return to play. Whether the Dolphins are fine with that, or whether Timmons is fine, remains to be seen.