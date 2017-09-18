Report: Greg Olsen to miss around six weeks

AP

Panthers tight end Greg Olsen is seeing a foot specialist today, to see how long he’ll be out with his broken foot.

The only silver lining is that they think he’ll be back.

Via Jourdan Rodrigue of the Charlotte Observer, the injury is expected to keep Olsen out somewhere in the six-to-eight-week range. That makes going on injured reserve a possibility, which would allow him to return to practice after six weeks and the active roster two weeks later.

“You’re tormented when something like that happens,” Panthers quarterback Cam Newton after the game. “The optimism is, we’re still going to have him at some point this year.”

Getting Olsen back will obviously be big if they’re able to hang on without him. They’re 2-0 but lack offensive polish at the moment, and losing their best pass-catcher for a couple of months will obviously complicate things.

It’s also costly for Olsen personally, after the Panthers added $2 million in incentives to his contract after some difficulties this summer.