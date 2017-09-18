Report: Lawrence Timmons better, wants to resume playing immediately

Posted by Josh Alper on September 18, 2017, 10:20 AM EDT
AP

The Dolphins won 19-17 in Los Angeles on Sunday afternoon without the help of linebacker Lawrence Timmons, who was held out of the game after leaving the team without notice on Saturday.

Timmons returned on Sunday, but the decision was made to play without him and coach Adam Gase wasn’t ready to talk about anything having to do with the veteran linebacker after the game was over. Timmons’ agent Drew Rosenhaus was on WSVN Sunday night with Steve Shapiro and said, via Dave Hyde of the South Florida Sun-Sentinel, that a matter “of a personal nature” caused Timmons’ absence that he expects to discuss with the team in Miami on Monday.

Adam Schefter of ESPN reported Monday that Timmons is “doing much better today and wants to resume playing immediately,” but that he will be meeting with doctors before any decision is made on that front. There’s no word on what the medical issue might be, but Schefter reports, via a source, that they do not believe it is “the early onset of CTE.”

Timmons has no history of anything like this and barely any history of missing games as he last missed one in 2009, so we’ll see what the next few days bring for him and the Dolphins.

Permalink 8 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

8 responses to “Report: Lawrence Timmons better, wants to resume playing immediately

  2. As long as he makes it right with the other 52 players in that locker room and they accept him back then all good. None of us outsiders mean squat. It’s what they think.

  4. This is what Millennials do, they don’t show up for work and then act like nothing happened.

    We’re in big trouble on this side of the pond moving forward.

  5. Bizarre? If you’ve been watching the Dolphins for any length of time that is what you get. Take it back to the Ricky Williams years and start there…

  6. NO ONE but Timmons, the Coaches and his Agent know what happened. I can’t believe what Social Media has done to this country… People with Zero knowledge of a topic are suddenly experts. He is a human being, not just a football player. He has no history of nonsense and you should give him the benefit of the doubt. If he is welcomed by the Locker Room then that is all that matters. CTE was a statement that was ruled out from Shefter from “a souce”, not “his” excuse and the Millennials comment is just a lazy sterotype and ignorant. Stop trying to divide the population by turning generations on each other. Every generation has it’s share of idiots and successes.

  7. Just wait to see what the true and real story is then form your personal opinion which by the way will hold no water on what the Dolphins do with him. I personally want him back as he is probably the best LB on the roster. When is Rey M going to be ready to play?? I wish they would release that info also.

  8. joetoronto says:
    September 18, 2017 at 10:48 am
    This is what Millennials do, they don’t show up for work and then act like nothing happened.

    We’re in big trouble on this side of the pond moving forward.

    7 16 Rate This

    ——————

    You can say that again.

    I literally just had this discussion with a co-worker about 10 minutes ago. Our country is screwed.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!