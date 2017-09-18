Report: Lawrence Timmons better, wants to resume playing immediately

AP

The Dolphins won 19-17 in Los Angeles on Sunday afternoon without the help of linebacker Lawrence Timmons, who was held out of the game after leaving the team without notice on Saturday.

Timmons returned on Sunday, but the decision was made to play without him and coach Adam Gase wasn’t ready to talk about anything having to do with the veteran linebacker after the game was over. Timmons’ agent Drew Rosenhaus was on WSVN Sunday night with Steve Shapiro and said, via Dave Hyde of the South Florida Sun-Sentinel, that a matter “of a personal nature” caused Timmons’ absence that he expects to discuss with the team in Miami on Monday.

Adam Schefter of ESPN reported Monday that Timmons is “doing much better today and wants to resume playing immediately,” but that he will be meeting with doctors before any decision is made on that front. There’s no word on what the medical issue might be, but Schefter reports, via a source, that they do not believe it is “the early onset of CTE.”

Timmons has no history of anything like this and barely any history of missing games as he last missed one in 2009, so we’ll see what the next few days bring for him and the Dolphins.