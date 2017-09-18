Report: Sam Bradford believed to have bone bruise

September 18, 2017
Vikings coach Mike Zimmer assured the world that quarterback Sam Bradford is “fine” after Sunday’s loss to the Steelers, which likely came as a surprise to those who watched Case Keenum start the game while Bradford was on the inactive list.

Bradford spent last week practicing on a limited basis when he wasn’t getting an MRI in hopes of getting a handle on the swelling and discomfort in the same knee as his twice-torn ACL. That’s not quite the textbook definition of fine, especially with Zimmer unwilling to say when Bradford might play again.

Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports that Bradford is believed to have a bone bruise and that he will have an injection in his knee this week. The response to that injection will determine next steps and provide a better idea of when Bradford might be able to return to full action.

The Vikings host the Buccaneers next Sunday and they’ll hold their first practice of the week on Wednesday.

  4. My son got one of those during basketball last year and it still bothers him sometimes. They take a long time to fully heal.

    He is just a high school kid and we don’t have the pro trainers so this could clear up a lot quicker with the injection and training staff.

  8. I’m no doctor, but a bone bruise sounds a lot less serious to me than a ligament issue in the knee. Sounds like Bradford should be ok soon with a little more rest.

    However, he won’t stay healthy long if the o-line continues to regress like it did yesterday. I’m sorry, but Nick Easton is just not a starting caliber guard yet and is the weakest link of an already suspect line. I’m not saying that we should have kept Boone, but maybe give Isadora or Sirles a look at LG. Remmers is the second weakest link, but is serviceable. Still, I wouldn’t mind seeing Hill given a shot at RT.

    To me, the Vikes season still hinges on the o-line. They need to get better!

  9. tinye67 says:
    September 18, 2017 at 3:08 pm
    Sorry Zimmer that those pesky media members had the audacity to ask you….as head coach…a question about the health of the QB. The gall!!

    ————

    Someone needs to tell Zimmer he needs to get some wins under his belt if he wants to start acting like Belichick. Otherwise he will be run out of town if he’s a jerk.

