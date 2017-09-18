Report: Sam Bradford believed to have bone bruise

AP

Vikings coach Mike Zimmer assured the world that quarterback Sam Bradford is “fine” after Sunday’s loss to the Steelers, which likely came as a surprise to those who watched Case Keenum start the game while Bradford was on the inactive list.

Bradford spent last week practicing on a limited basis when he wasn’t getting an MRI in hopes of getting a handle on the swelling and discomfort in the same knee as his twice-torn ACL. That’s not quite the textbook definition of fine, especially with Zimmer unwilling to say when Bradford might play again.

Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports that Bradford is believed to have a bone bruise and that he will have an injection in his knee this week. The response to that injection will determine next steps and provide a better idea of when Bradford might be able to return to full action.

The Vikings host the Buccaneers next Sunday and they’ll hold their first practice of the week on Wednesday.