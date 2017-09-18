San Diego restaurant offering free tacos for Chargers losses

Getty Images

The Chargers may be having a hard time winning hearts in Los Angeles.

But at least they’re still filling stomachs in San Diego.

According to ABC 10 in San Diego, the owner of El Pollo Grill will give away a free taco of he day every day after the Chargers fail to win.

“My main purpose is so the Chargers hopefully lose,” Victor Lopez said. “They lose 16 games that means 16 times that you can come get a free taco — it’s OK with me.”

To cash in on the free taco, customers have to say a secret phrase — Spanos Taco, which I guess means it’s no longer a secret — to get the free food.

Tacos are normally $2.99 (although that Taco Tuesday special for two tacos and a beer for $6.19 sounds pretty good), which frankly sounds a lot better than paying a hundred bucks to park in their tiny stadium in Carson.