Sean Payton: We’ll find out what we’re made of in next couple of weeks

AP

The Saints find themselves in a familiar position two weeks into the season.

They are 0-2, which is the same record they had after the first two games of the last four seasons, and they rank at or near the bottom of the league in both points and yards allowed. That’s where they’ve wound up while going 7-9 in each of the three previous seasons, which means the stage may be set for another disappointing season in New Orleans.

No one with the team is conceding that, obviously, but the need for better results can’t be denied with a road game in Carolina and a trip to London to face the Dolphins in the next two weeks.

“We’ll find out a little bit about what we’re made of,” Payton said, via ESPN.com. “We just finished talking about the sprint here that we’re in to improve each week. Obviously, you start off like this and there’s disappointment. And yet, we’ve got the right type of locker room. But we’ve got to respond quickly.”

The Saints should get healthier in the coming weeks and wide receiver Willie Snead is down to one game left on his suspension, so reinforcements are on the way. Whether they get there in enough time to help may depend on what the team tells us they’re made of in the next couple of games.