Su’a Cravens officially ruled out for 2017 season

So much for a return of Su'a Cravens.

After a report this weekend that Cravens could return to the team as soon as Tuesday, Washington today announced that Cravens has been officially ruled out for the 2017 season.

“Today the Redskins have officially placed Su’a Cravens on the Reserve/Left Squad list,” the team said in a statement. “In accordance with the NFL Constitution and Bylaws, Su’a will not be permitted to return to the club for the remainder of the 2017 NFL season, including the postseason. We sincerely hope that Su’a uses this time way from the club to reflect upon whether or not he’d like to resume his career in the National Football League in 2018.”

Cravens was a second-round pick in 2016 and played 11 games as a rookie. Just before the start of this season he left the team for reasons he has not publicly explained.