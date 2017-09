Getty Images

The Texans need receivers, but they decided they don’t need Jaelen Strong.

Strong was cut on Monday. The third-round pick in 2015 played on Thursday night in Cincinnati, but he caught no passes.

For his career, Strong has caught 28 passes in 19 games. His rookie contract will be subject to waivers.

The Texans signed receiver Andy Jones and, as expected, tackle Jah Reid.