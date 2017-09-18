Vic Beasley expected to miss a month with hamstring injury

Getty Images

The Falcons moved to 2-0 with a win over the Packers on Sunday night, but it looks like their push for 3-0 and beyond will have to come without the help of linebacker Vic Beasley.

Beasley left Sunday night’s game with a hamstring injury and Zach Klein of WSB in Atlanta reports that it has been diagnosed as a “slight tear” that will leave Beasley out for at least a month.

Beasley doesn’t play every snap, but he led the league in sacks last season and he opened this season with a sack in each of the team’s first two games. That illustrates how big a hole he’d leave in the team’s pass rush in the coming weeks.

They’ll try to fill that pass rushing hole with the likes of Brooks Reed, Adrian Clayborn and first-round pick Takk McKinley.