Washington escapes serious injury, with Rob Kelley, Jordan Reed listed as day to day

Getty Images

Jay Gruden offered good news on the Washington injury front Monday: Running back Rob Kelley and tight end Jordan Reed are day to day.

Washington feared a fractured rib for Kelley, who left Sunday’s game in the second quarter and didn’t return. Further testing revealed a rib cartilage injury, Gruden said via the team’s Twitter account.

The team’s Wednesday practice should provide a good idea of Kelley’s status for the Raiders game.

Kelley had 12 carries for 78 yards before leaving, with rookie Samaje Perine replacing him.

Reed has a chest sternum contusion. He played 40 of 71 plays, returning for the final drive after sitting out much of the second half.

Cornerback Josh Norman and safety Montae Nicholson both have sprained AC joints, and Gruden also listed them as day to day.