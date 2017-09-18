Will Fuller practices for first time since breaking collarbone

Getty Images

Texans receiver Will Fuller practiced for the first time since breaking his collarbone Aug. 2, according to John McClain of the Houston Chronicle. It remains unclear whether Fuller will play Sunday, though McClain said the receiver could play “if everything goes well with Fuller in practice.”

Houston needs Fuller after cutting receiver Jaelen Strong on Monday.

Fuller, the team’s first-round pick in 2016, will start opposite DeAndre Hopkins whenever he returns to the lineup. He made 47 catches for 635 yards and two touchdowns as a rookie.

Fuller’s prognosis was 2-3 months after surgery, so he has sped up the recovery process.