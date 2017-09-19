22 minute conversation with Joe Thomas is coming

AP

Browns tackle Joe Thomas has put together an impressive 10,000-plus streak of snaps. He also has accomplished an impressive run of interviews in the aftermath of his ironman streak.

The tour included an ironman interview with PFT Live — a full 22 minutes that will appear on the PFT Live afternoon podcast any minute now. Thomas, who was largely quiet in the early years of his career, had plenty of great things to say, and if you’re a fan of the Browns or football in general you’ll want to hear from Joe.

In the interim, here's Joe's Tuesday visit to the Dan Patrick Show.