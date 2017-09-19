49ers won’t have Eric Reid Thursday

Getty Images

The 49ers had safety Eric Reid listed as a non-participant on their injury report from an imaginary practice on Monday and Reid will remain out when they play an actual game on Thursday.

Reid hurt his knee during Sunday’s loss to the Seahawks and coach Kyle Shanahan said on Monday that Reid will not recover in time to play the Rams. That likely won’t be the only game that Reid misses as a result of a PCL sprain.

“He definitely won’t play this week,” Shanahan said, via ESPN.com. “I guess the good news is he is not going to need surgery so it will heal on its own, but he’s definitely not going to play this week and it’s probably going to be a little bit longer than that also.”

The 49ers may be down two starting safeties come Thursday. Jaquiski Tartt would have missed practice as well due to a neck injury and Shanahan deemed him questionable to play this week. Jimmie Ward, Lorenzo Jerome and Adrian Colbert — Jerome and Colbert are rookies — are the other safeties on hand.