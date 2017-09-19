Ben McAdoo on delay of game penalty: “Sloppy quarterback play”

Getty Images

Facing a fourth-and-goal at the Lions’ 2-yard line in the third quarter, Giants head coach Ben McAdoo made a decision to go for a touchdown instead of settling for a 20-yard field goal try.

The plan went awry when the Giants took a delay of game penalty as quarterback Eli Manning was unable to get the snap off before the play clock reached zero. New York then head to settle for a 25-yard field goal from Aldrick Rosas to close the Lions lead to 17-10 instead of potentially closing the gap to 17-14.

McAdoo said after the game that a veteran quarterback like Manning shouldn’t make that type of error in such a crucial situation.

“Sloppy quarterback play,” McAdoo said. “Quarterback and center need to be on the same page there. We’ve got to get the ball snapped.

Why didn’t you call a timeout?

“Because we have a veteran quarterback whose played a lot of football. I expect us to get the ball snapped.”

It’s a pretty scathing criticism of Manning, especially when the Giants lost the game for far more reasons than a delay of game penalty. Nevertheless, it’s an error the Giants can’t afford to make when the offense isn’t giving themselves many opportunities to score.