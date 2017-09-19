Ben McAdoo: We aren’t the first good team to start 0-2

AP

The Giants honored their 2007 team during Monday night’s 24-10 loss to the Lions and their presence may have been on current head coach Ben McAdoo’s mind when he met with the media on Tuesday.

That Giants team opened the season in Dallas and then got beaten soundly by an NFC North team — the Packers, in that case — at home in Week Two before righting the ship for a run that ended with a Super Bowl title. McAdoo’s team lost in Dallas to open this season, which made his response to a question about any panic over the team’s start a timely one.

“We’re not gonna panic. We’re not the first good team to start 0-2,” McAdoo said, via Tom Rock of Newsday.

Whether the Giants are a good team or not remains to be seen, but the same could have been said of that championship team.

The issues facing this year’s team aren’t the same as that one as the 2007 version gave up 80 points in the first two weeks while this year’s club has managed 13 points in their two losses. McAdoo said that the team doesn’t have “much rhythm” on offense and it’s hard to develop any when your quarterback is getting sacked eight times in two games.

Left tackle Ereck Flowers has been the focal point for criticism of the line’s play, but McAdoo said he’s “absolutely” keeping his job. He was less certain about whether he’d continue calling plays on offense when they make the short trip to Philly this Sunday.