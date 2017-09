AP

Jelani Jenkins‘ stay with the Bills was a short one, and he may not have broken a sweat.

The Bills announced they cut the veteran linebacker, who was signed last week but was inactive for their game against the Panthers.

The Bills also released safety Trae Elston, giving them a pair of open roster spots.

Elston played in their first two games. The former Ole Miss safety has also spent time with the Saints, Buccaneers, and Browns.