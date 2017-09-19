Browns favored for first time since 2015

Getty Images

Breaking news: The Cleveland Browns are actually favored to win a game.

The Browns opened as a 2.5-point favorite over the Colts on Sunday at Indianapolis. That marks the first time the Browns have been favored since Week 14 of 2015, when they were two-point favorites over the 49ers. The Browns haven’t been road favorites since Week Seven of 2014 at Jacksonville.

Although the Browns’ status as favorites might mean the gambling community is starting to give Cleveland more respect, it probably says more about the Colts. Andrew Luck has already been ruled out for Sunday, and Indianapolis is 0-2. The Colts might be the worst team in the NFL.

Most of the early money has come in on the Colts, and so the line has now moved to having the Browns as one-point favorites. It’s possible that by kickoff, the Browns won’t be favored anymore. So enjoy it while you can, Cleveland.