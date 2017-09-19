Browns put Corey Coleman on injured reserve

AP

Browns receiver Corey Coleman will miss at least half the season.

The Browns announced today that they have placed Coleman on injured reserve with a broken hand. Under NFL rules, they could bring him back after eight weeks.

Coleman has started both games this season and has six catches for 62 yards and a touchdown.

Cleveland chose Coleman with the 15th pick in last year’s NFL draft. He broke a different bone in the same hand and missed six games last year.

The Browns also signed defensive lineman Tyrone Holmes and wide receiver Jordan Leslie to the practice squad and released defensive backs Najee Murray and Channing Stribling from the practice squad.