Buccaneers were without cannons last week, but they’re coming back

Getty Images

It wasn’t that the Buccaneers offense was quiet Sunday.

But when they return home, they’ll definitely have more firepower.

According to Greg Auman of the Tampa Bay Times, the signature pirate-ship cannons which fire when the Bucs get to the red zone and score didn’t go off Sunday, but will be repaired in time for their next home game on Oct. 1 against the Giants.

(And in honor of International Talk Like A Pirate Day, we can’t help but wonder if the guys who fire the cannons are members of the N-AARRRRRGGH-A.)

The electrical system which controls the cannons was damaged by water from Hurricane Irma, which kept them from going off during a 29-7 win over the Bears.

The Bucs are hoping to offer plenty of fireworks on offense this year, and when they do, hopefully they’ll be accompanied by one of the cooler new traditions in the NFL.