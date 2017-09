Getty Images

The Cardinals released tight end Jim Dray, the team announced Tuesday.

They signed Dray on Friday because of injuries to tight ends Jermaine Gresham (ribs) and Troy Niklas (hip). Niklas ended up playing in Arizona’s overtime victory over the Colts.

Dray played five special teams snaps against Indianapolis.

Dray, 30, played for the Cardinals from 2010-13 after they used a seventh-round pick on him in 2010. He spent 2014-15 with the Browns.