Chargers program has unfortunate typo

Getty Images

The Chargers’ return to L.A. isn’t going well, in more than a few ways.

Here’s a gaffe noted by Bob Ley of ESPN, via SportsBusiness Daily: The official program at the first regular-season game in L.A. for the Chargers since 1960 pointed out that team Vice Chair Michael Spanos is “working on an ongoing effort to bring a new stadium to San Diego.”

Then again, maybe it wasn’t a typo.

But while some in the Spanos family may have regrets about the move, Kevin Acee of the San Diego Union-Tribune explains that there won’t be a re-relocation, in large part because the other owners won’t want to lose their share of the $645 million relocation fee.

So the Chargers are staying put in L.A., even if L.A. doesn’t really want them. The real apples-to-apples test will come in 2021, when the Rams and Chargers will be playing in the same stadium.