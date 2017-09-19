Chargers program has unfortunate typo

Posted by Mike Florio on September 19, 2017, 9:39 AM EDT
The Chargers’ return to L.A. isn’t going well, in more than a few ways.

Here’s a gaffe noted by Bob Ley of ESPN, via SportsBusiness Daily: The official program at the first regular-season game in L.A. for the Chargers since 1960 pointed out that team Vice Chair Michael Spanos is “working on an ongoing effort to bring a new stadium to San Diego.”

Then again, maybe it wasn’t a typo.

But while some in the Spanos family may have regrets about the move, Kevin Acee of the San Diego Union-Tribune explains that there won’t be a re-relocation, in large part because the other owners won’t want to lose their share of the $645 million relocation fee.

So the Chargers are staying put in L.A., even if L.A. doesn’t really want them. The real apples-to-apples test will come in 2021, when the Rams and Chargers will be playing in the same stadium.

15 responses to “Chargers program has unfortunate typo

  1. Man I still root for the players but I will never respect that franchise ever again nor will I ever buy any article of clothing/sports memorabilia ever again.

  2. Having the Chargers in LA is paying big dividends! And by big dividends I mean the other owners are getting tens of millions! Then those same owners will get tens of millions more in a decade when they move again

  4. So the greedy Spanos family decides to move the team to LA to make more money. Then the team can’t sell out a 27,000 seat stadium. And the word is already out that the other greedy owners won’t go along with moving again because they don’t want to lose their share of the Charger’s relocation fee. Priceless.

  6. ” in large part because the other owners won’t want to lose their share of the $645 million relocation fee.”

    Ya know, the Chargers could have built a real nice stadium in San Diego for $650 million … just sayin’

    ————————————————————————————————————–
    I think this really is the point and what I’ve been saying since day one and why the NFL’s greed is on the verge of destroying itself. After 50+ years in San Diego, the plan was to pay $645 million to the other owners to leave (to go to a city where no one wants them), instead of including that $645 million into the mix to get something done in San Diego. That shows you that Spanos never had any intention of staying. Anyone in San Diego who continues to support that team should have their head examined.

  12. 20 years in the wilderness for both franchises. How old was the Edward Jones Dome ins St.L? This L.A thing is going to last until about 2045 (weird to think about..).

  13. I root for teaams, and a few select players. The Chargers will be fine in LA.
    Oh and if you claim that Spanos is greedy, then you must also believe that NFL players are greedier. Employee/contractor overhead in the NFL is the highest cost of any professional sport, in terms of the entire team. Yet the media steadfastly refuses to use the term “greedy” in conjunction with players.
    So this is sleclective outrage on the part of the media. If the players weren’t so greedy, ticket prices wouldn’t be so high.

  14. “there won’t be a re-relocation, in large part because the other owners won’t want to lose their share of the $645 million relocation fee.”

    The saddest thing about this? Spanos could have built a beautiful stadium for that and instead pisses the money away to other owners.

    Kraft funded Gillette Stadium himself and it cost 350 million. The only public money involved was 50 million for improvements to the local road network which desperately needed it. Its a fine stadium and was cost effective because they weren’t burning public money by the bucket full to build it.

    In return Kraft gets to keep all the concession sales, all the money from concerts, has his MLS team play about 2 dozen games a year which draw 20k plus fans and keeps the cashflow going. He also built Patriot Place around the stadium and the stores, restaurants, bars, nightclub and movie theaters all generate additional revenue in the form of leases etc.

    Spanos’ own greed is ruining any chance he had to have his own stadium and to make a profit from it. If he’d funded one himself for that 645 million relocation fee he’s paying he would have been all set in San Diego, the fans would have been grateful to him and filled the stadium.

  15. If only Marlon McRee didn’t fumble in that playoff game. They would have beat New England, then faced Peyton Manning who they owned at the time, then had a winnable super bowl against Rex Grossman. San Diego would have voted for a new stadium then, just like they did for the Padres a month after that 1998 world series season. Everything turned on that one moment.

    Oh, who am I kidding. The Chargers would have choked some way or another. No doubt about it.

