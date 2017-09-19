Chargers still riding with Younghoe Koo

AP

The Chargers’ first two games have ended in similar fashion.

An attempt to tie the Broncos in the opener fizzled when Younghoe Koo had a 44-yard field goal try blocked and an attempt to beat the Dolphins Sunday went up in smoke when Koo missed from 44 yards. It was the second miss of the day for Koo and both loomed large in a 19-17 loss.

The bad day won’t lead to a change at kicker, though. Coach Anthony Lynn said Monday that the team will not be looking at other options this week.

“He’s very confident and I have to give him the benefit of the doubt, after being around him the whole offseason and watching how he competed and how he took that job,” Lynn said, via the Los Angeles Daily News. “He went out and had a bad day yesterday, but we’re still riding with him. And we’re hoping that he’ll bounce back.”

Koo, who beat out Josh Lambo in a competition this summer, missed three field goals over his final two seasons at Georgia Southern and the Chargers will be hoping that he doesn’t add to the three he’s already missed in the NFL.