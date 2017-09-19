Chiefs C Mitch Morse doesn’t need foot surgery

Getty Images

The Chiefs will be without their starting center for a little while, but he’ll avoid a trip to the operating room.

Mitch Morse had to leave Sunday’s game against the Eagles due to a foot injury that was diagnosed as a sprain. Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that Morse will not need to have surgery in order to repair the injury, but he is expected to miss a few weeks while he recovers.

Morse has started all but one game for the Chiefs since they drafted him in the second round of the 2015 draft. He’s been part of a unit that’s done well through the first two weeks of the season, particularly when it comes to creating running room for rookie Kareem Hunt.

Zach Fulton is expected to step in at center until Morse is ready to return to action.