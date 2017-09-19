Chris Long donating six game checks to fund scholarships in Charlottesville

Getty Images

After a man drove his car into a group of people protesting a gathering of white supremacists and killed a woman in Charlottesville, Virginia this August, Eagles defensive end and Charlottesville resident Chris Long spoke out about people “who have had the opportunity to strike [hatred] down but didn’t” act.

Long is now using what happened as the impetus for action to improve educational opportunities for others in his hometown. Long announced on Tuesday that he and his wife are donating his first six game checks from this season to fund a pair of seven-year all expenses paid school programs.

“In August, we watched people fill our hometown streets with hatred and bigotry,” Long said in a statement. “Megan and I decided to try to combat those actions with our own positive investment in our community.”

The scholarship fund will be administered through St. Anne’s-Belfield School, Long’s alma mater, and will go to two middle school students affiliated with the Boys & Girls Clubs of Central Virginia.