Cowboys waive Jayrone Elliott to activate Damontre Moore

Jayrone Elliott‘s stay with the Cowboys didn’t last long. They waived the linebacker Tuesday after only two weeks to make room for the return of defensive end Damontre Moore from the reserve/suspended list.

The league suspended Moore two games for violating the substance-abuse policy. The suspension stemmed from his December arrest for suspicion of DWI while he played for Seattle.

Dallas obtained Elliott from the Packers in a Sept. 3 trade. The Cowboys were seeking depth at linebacker after losing Anthony Hitchens for eight weeks to a tibial plateau fracture in his right knee.

But Elliott played only one special teams snap in the season opener and was inactive Sunday.

Elliott, 25, went undrafted in 2014 out of Toledo. He re-signed with Green Bay in the offseason on a one-year, $1.6 million deal.

Elliott played in 38 games, with no starts, the past three seasons with the Packers and had a total of 57 tackles and four sacks.

The Cowboys also announced they released offensive guard Nate Theaker from their practice squad and re-signed safety Jameill Showers in his place.