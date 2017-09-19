Darius Slay: Lions defense is for real

AP

Much of the focus after Monday night’s game was on doling out blame for the play of the hapless Giants offense, but they weren’t playing against air.

They were playing against a defense that has given up 26 points (a pick-six by Cardinals corner Justin Bethel accounted for another touchdown), and 107 rushing yards while forcing five turnovers through the first two weeks of the season. That’s a step up from last season and one that cornerback Darius Slay believes is about the Lions and not about the quality of the offenses they’ve faced so far.

“Oh yeah, it’s for real,” Slay said, via ESPN.com. “We for real. We ain’t no fake. We’re for real.”

Anyone taking a more measured approach to judging Detroit’s defense will get a pretty good data point for their own assessment in Week Three when the Falcons pay the Lions a visit. Another strong performance from the defense against Matt Ryan, Devonta Freeman, Julio Jones and company will likely sway a few more converts to the side of the believers.