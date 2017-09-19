Darius Slay: Lions defense is for real

Posted by Josh Alper on September 19, 2017, 10:58 AM EDT
AP

Much of the focus after Monday night’s game was on doling out blame for the play of the hapless Giants offense, but they weren’t playing against air.

They were playing against a defense that has given up 26 points (a pick-six by Cardinals corner Justin Bethel accounted for another touchdown), and 107 rushing yards while forcing five turnovers through the first two weeks of the season. That’s a step up from last season and one that cornerback Darius Slay believes is about the Lions and not about the quality of the offenses they’ve faced so far.

“Oh yeah, it’s for real,” Slay said, via ESPN.com. “We for real. We ain’t no fake. We’re for real.”

Anyone taking a more measured approach to judging Detroit’s defense will get a pretty good data point for their own assessment in Week Three when the Falcons pay the Lions a visit. Another strong performance from the defense against Matt Ryan, Devonta Freeman, Julio Jones and company will likely sway a few more converts to the side of the believers.

Permalink 8 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

8 responses to “Darius Slay: Lions defense is for real

  2. “Oh yeah, it’s for real,” Slay said, via ESPN.com. “We for real. We ain’t no fake. We’re for real.”

    >>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>><<<<<<<<<<<<<<<<<<<<<<<<<<<<<<<<<<<<<<<<<<<<<
    Give me a break. The Giants O Line looked like Swiss Cheese. Show me what you can do against a real contender before anointing yourselves "For Real".

  6. Small sample size. I think they are good but at least wait a little longer to actually “Crown Them.” Seriously they have won contests against the Giants, who lost to the Cowboys and their terrible defense, and they beat the Cardinals who looked horrible against the Colts with a practice squad quarterback.The Cardinals had to win in overtime against the Colts.

    So small sample size.

  8. If they keep Atlanta under 20, do people believe? I think they are above average but if they are missing their starting MLB Davis to a concussion, I say it becomes a shoot out. BTW, Beckham put a dirty hit in the back to Davis, which resulted in the concussion. Dirty player and of course the refs looked the other way. Watch the replay and you see Beckham push him the back as he is going in for the tackle.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!