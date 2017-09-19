Dolphins suspend Lawrence Timmons indefinitely

Posted by Mike Florio on September 19, 2017, 4:17 PM EDT
AP

The Miami Dolphins have made a decision regarding linebacker Lawrence Timmons. And it’s an aggressive one.

The Dolphins have announced that Timmons has been suspended indefinitely. As a practical matter, the Dolphins definitely can suspend Timmons for up to four weeks without pay.

He’ll lose $58,823 per week (based on a $1 million annual salary), and he’ll potentially be required to refund 4/17th of the 2017 allocation of $5.5 million signing bonus ($647,000). The most also wipes out the remaining guarantees in his contract (he had $11 million fully guaranteed at signing), allowing the team to cut him with no further financial obligation.

While the Dolphins have remained mum about Timmons’ decision to go AWOL while the team was in L.A., they clearly don’t like either what he did or how he handled it, apparently disappearing without telling the team that he’d be leaving. Now, he’ll be leaving for up to four weeks — and maybe for good.

39 responses to “Dolphins suspend Lawrence Timmons indefinitely

  2. Hate to see this happen to Timmons. He was a good linebacker for the steelers and i hope whatever he was dealing with was worth it with the consequences he is now facing.

  9. Too bad he isn’t a Cowboy, Jerry would talk about every OTHER player who was AWOL against the Broncos and ignore the root cause of the behavior altogether.

  14. Damn right, suspend him Without pay. I don’t really care why, if you don’t show up for work and nobody knows why or what, you’re in for some bad news. There are guys in the NFL suspended for ped, other drugs, domestic abuse and other subhuman actions that get a check every two weeks.

  15. justtherealfacts says:
    September 19, 2017 at 4:35 pm
    Life and family situations are more important then a silly game.

    ***************************************************************
    Yeah, like he couldn’t just tell the coach he had to deal with life and family situations before taking off?

  17. igotgamenj says:
    September 19, 2017 at 4:26 pm
    Gase has two rules be on time and play hard !
    —————–
    If there’s one thing we learned watching that dumb TO called at the end of the game, is that Gase doesn’t know two rules or how to play.

  19. No one commenting here knows ANYTHING about what happened, or the explanation the player gave (or didn’t give). The one thing we do know is that, for good or bad, we KNOW who the Coach is, and we know he runs things his way.
    I am okay with that.

  20. What did he really do?

    He missed a Saturday before the game.

    Seems to me like an over reaction from a rookie coach who is trying to be Belicheck
    ________________________________________________________________

    If you have to ask what he did that was so bad you don’t know what goes into preparations the day before an NFL game. It’s kind of important.

  22. justtherealfacts says:
    September 19, 2017 at 4:35 pm
    Life and family situations are more important then a silly game.
    _______________________________________________________________________-

    This is a very true statement but, I don’t know many people that can just walk off their job without saying anything and expect to be employed when they decide to return. At least he could have told his employers about your issue and they may be able to assist you. The could have given him an excused absence due to personal reasons.

  23. Timmons had a record of solid reliability only missing 2 games in ten years and then suddenly falls off the planet? There’s just too much unknown here. But that solid organization in Miami couldn’t wait to throw him under the bus, down the road it might be enough to make a veteran considering similar offers think twice about signing there.

  24. usttherealfacts says:
    September 19, 2017 at 4:35 pm
    Life and family situations are more important then a silly game.
    ———-
    That’s fine, but don’t expect your employer to pay you to not do your job while you’re gone

  26. Take away his pay for the game and move on, unless you think you hes not worth the cash you paid and your looking for a easy out.

    If this was Tom Brady he would be playing this week with no questions even asked by the team. Oh maybe, are you felling better Tommy?

  27. I bet they cut him at the end of 4 weeks, he is still very solid but isnt worth that 11M guaranteed. They can always resign him for league min as his stock has drastically dropped.

  28. streetyson says:
    September 19, 2017 at 4:41 pm
    igotgamenj says:
    September 19, 2017 at 4:26 pm
    Gase has two rules be on time and play hard !
    —————–
    If there’s one thing we learned watching that dumb TO called at the end of the game, is that Gase doesn’t know two rules or how to play.
    =================================================

    He did it so SD couldn’t kill the clock incase they made the field goal giving us a chance on the kickoff. Think before you post jabs.

  29. magnumpimustache says:
    September 19, 2017 at 4:21 pm
    What did he really do?

    He missed a Saturday before the game.

    Seems to me like an over reaction from a rookie coach who is trying to be Belicheck

    +++++++++++++++++++++++++

    And I suppose you just blow off a day of work whenever you want to without calling in?

  31. magnumpimustache says:
    September 19, 2017 at 4:21 pm
    What did he really do?

    He missed a Saturday before the game.

    Seems to me like an over reaction from a rookie coach who is trying to be Belicheck
    _______________

    1) He missed the Saturday before the game

    2) Also missed the Sunday of the game because he wasn’t even in California on Sunday

    3) Gase is not a rookie coach, and already made the playoffs with half the roster he has now last season

    These haters mannnnnn they reach for the stars!

  32. Life and family stuff ARE more important than football yes-BUT, when you abandon your team that paid you millions and don’t tell anyone that you’re leaving, it’s a completely different situation. If he had simply gone to Gase and explained the situation, he surely would have let him go. When someone in the real world walks away from their job they are terminated. Sick and tired of overpaid athletes thinking the problems are bigger than everyone else’. Timmons handled it incorrectly and I applaud Gase for having a “No one is more important than the team” attitude.

    Oh and by the way, Gase isn’t a rookie coach. Just like to point that out. And he’s not trying to be like Belichick. Gase is still undefeated this season…lol.

  33. Teams have the authority to suspend a player for up to four weeks without pay, but deactivation with pay is included in that limit. Since Timmons was inactive last week, the most the Dolphins can suspend him for three weeks. So the Dolphins have to decide in three weeks whether or reinstate or cut him, or expect a grievance.

  34. Personal (family) issue or personal “problem”? One you inform SOMEONE in the organization. The other will come out soon enough.

    In either case, he handled it as poorly as possible & and hoisted a HUGE red flag!

  35. Imagine being a waiter at a busy restaurant on a Sunday and pulling a no-call/no-show on your managers and fellow servers.

    You don’t get your tummy rubbed and told “hey, it’s okay; just come back next week”.

    NO! YOU GET FIRED!

    Even if there’s an emergency and you gotta leave town, at some point while you’re packing to leave, or driving to the airport, or waiting to check in at the front desk if you didn’t check-in online, after passing through TSA, having coffee at starbucks before boarding, or you’re waiting to board at your gate, or you’re sitting down on the plane in taxi: YOU CALL YOUR BOSS AND SAY YOU’RE NOT COMING IN!

    See, regular people like me? I just found 7 totally realistic moments on Saturday night for Lawrence Timmons to have contacted one of his coaches. He did none of them. You don’t have to be a professional football player to understand responsibility.

  36. No one knows why he left, speculation is a family concern, I’m not buying it. He easily could have been excused if that was the case, a vet certainly knows better. The secrecy and indefinite suspension around this disappearance is very troubling and doesn’t fit the speculated reason for leaving,especially by a team that just took care of all its players and staff’s families during the hurricane.imo

  37. Stop bringing up the Steelers. He doesn’t play specials and the Steelers let him walk in favor of Williams. They aren’t cutting Dirty Red or a very good special teamed in Johnson. Sorry there’s no room in the inn.

