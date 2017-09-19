Eli Manning: I can handle Ben McAdoo’s criticism

Posted by Josh Alper on September 19, 2017, 5:57 PM EDT
AP

Giants coach Ben McAdoo’s criticism of quarterback Eli Manning for a delay of game penalty that led the Giants to give up trying for a touchdown in favor of kicking a field goal on fourth down 10 points in the third quarter Monday night has elicited several reactions, including criticism of McAdoo for the way he handled things.

Manning’s own reaction wasn’t much more than a shrug. He took the blame for the delay of game on Monday night and did so again during an appearance on WFAN Tuesday that also included him saying that criticism is just part of the job.

“You lose games, you only score 10 points, you deserve some criticism,” Manning said, via NorthJersey.com. “Hey, for me, I know you can control what you can control. I can make some plays, I can do some things better, for sure … Coach McAdoo knows I can handle it. It’s part of playing quarterback. You’ve gotta be tough and you’ve gotta take criticism, take coaching, learn from it, get better from it, and you can’t be sensitive in this field. You’re a quarterback in the NFL, there’s gonna be tough days, there’s gonna be tough times, you’ve gotta be able to handle the fire on game day and afterward, that’s just part of the deal.”

Manning’s been through a lot of things and heard a lot of criticism since becoming the Giants’ starter in 2004, so his ease with hearing McAdoo criticize him for something he agrees with doesn’t come as much of a surprise.

Manning can be better than he has been so far this season because no player on an offense with 13 points in two games could really argue otherwise and he’ll need to be if the Giants are going to make good on McAdoo’s claim that they’re a good team. Given the play of the offensive line and lack of a running game, though, there’s a lot to address before anyone can expect any really expect any big jumps over the first two weeks of the season.

Permalink 15 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

15 responses to “Eli Manning: I can handle Ben McAdoo’s criticism

  3. With the size of some of the egos in the NFL, you’d think at least one player would get up there and claim to be able to control what he can’t control. But no, they all take the easy way out…

  4. Ya know if your Phil Simms you can handle Bill Parcells if your Phil Simms and Ben Mac A Do calls you out ,it’s not gonna go well and Eli has 1 more Super Bowl than Phil , just like the titanic this thing is going down ! I don’t know if Ben Mac. Do realizes the only reason he’s the head coach is because Eli got him the job !

  5. Of course he can, because praise or criticism he is the same blank faced glazed over Manning that he always is. And i don’t mean that in a bad way.

    But coach, man. Get a grip of yourself. Spends 25 of his 40 seconds to make a bad decision to go for it on 4th down (panic move), Eli is up at the line rushing to get everything lined up and checked so this horrible play call doesn’t get botched. When in fact the penalty probably saved his coach from being criticized for an unnecessary and bad 4th and goal play call that didn’t work and still left them down 2 scores.

    The guy won’t even send a single receiver into the end zone on a 3rd and goal from the 9, won’t even send guys to run a 4 yard hitch on 4th and 3, but on 4th down and goal with a chance to kick a field goal and make it a one score game, NOW it’s all out go time? Give me a break.

    Plus not to mention that Eli was probably banking on the fact that the refs will usually wait for it to hit zeros, look at the ball, and if if it’s still not snapped THEN they throw the flag. Whereas this time they were basically pulling it out at .01. But instead of taking responsibility for poor situational game management (not only this week, but EVERY WEEK) or taking issue with the refs uncommonly quick draw on the delay of game call, he decides to publicly bash his QB instead. Yeah, solid leadership coach. I’m sure your players respect you a great deal lol

    Might as well just submit his resignation in the post game conference, because that’s basically what he did anyways.

  6. I keep hearing Manning is a Hall Of Fame QB, but not in my eyes. He has two Super Bowl rings and that makes writers automatically put him in. But if you look at his whole body of work, I do not think he measures up.
    I realize his offensive line is not any good, but he looks like a deer in the headlights when he’s getting pressure. I’ve never seen a QB who turns his back and falls down when a defensive player gets near him, but he’s been doing it his whole career.

  10. Eli can handle the criticism O.K., it’s coming in each morning and seeing that head he’s having trouble dealing with. No one should consider the “Greasehead Gregg” Olson look as a path to success, since the former Jag’s O.C. is fired on a yearly basis. Twice in the last three seasons by the Jags alone, I think.

  11. nyneal – i agree. He’s had a couple incredible runs, but overall his career has been way too inconsistent for me to say “enshrine him as an all time great”. Some people say Hall of Fame, some people say he sucks, but as usual the truth lies somewhere in between. He’s a good QB who’s had a couple really great flashes of brilliance in between several head scratching turnover laden seasons where you wonder what he could possibly be seeing on the field.

    Hang up his Super Bowl jerseys for display in the “honorable mentions” section or something, sure. But i’m hesitant to say he deserves a bronzed bust alongside the greatest of all time. And if you have to think if a guy belongs or not, then he probably doesn’t. It’s the Hall of FAME, the greatest of the greatest. Not the Hall of every good player who did a couple good things in his career.

  13. nyneal – although i should clarify, i do not agree with your “turns his back and falls down” take. The guy has taken a lot of punishment and always gotten right back up for more. And lots of QBs will kind of give themselves up on botched plays when there’s nowhere to go. Sometimes cutting your losses when everything on a play fails is what you gotta do. Or kind of like how they’re trained to slide and give themselves up instead of fighting for 1 more yard and getting creamed. Sometimes, the same thing applies in the pocket when you have no way to escape or unload the ball.

    Just because a quarterback won’t stare a freight train in the face and let it run him over doesn’t mean he plays scared or something.

  14. chc4 says:
    September 19, 2017 at 6:30 pm
    McAdoo is 100% correct.

    ———–

    He is… you still don’t need to say it to the press. It can’t help you to call him out publicly. It can only hurt you. No matter what Eli says it still bugs him.

  15. Mcadoo needs to get rid of that slick back look and go back to the”pumpkin pie haircutted freak” look. It’s like when Gordon bombay took the mighty ducks and beat Iceland on the rematch to win the gold. He went back to his normal hairstyle and his coaching changed.

  16. It’s a wonder Eli didnt get traumatic brain injury when the 400lb linemans belly crushed the back of his head against the turf ?

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!