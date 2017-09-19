Eli Manning: I can handle Ben McAdoo’s criticism

AP

Giants coach Ben McAdoo’s criticism of quarterback Eli Manning for a delay of game penalty that led the Giants to give up trying for a touchdown in favor of kicking a field goal on fourth down 10 points in the third quarter Monday night has elicited several reactions, including criticism of McAdoo for the way he handled things.

Manning’s own reaction wasn’t much more than a shrug. He took the blame for the delay of game on Monday night and did so again during an appearance on WFAN Tuesday that also included him saying that criticism is just part of the job.

“You lose games, you only score 10 points, you deserve some criticism,” Manning said, via NorthJersey.com. “Hey, for me, I know you can control what you can control. I can make some plays, I can do some things better, for sure … Coach McAdoo knows I can handle it. It’s part of playing quarterback. You’ve gotta be tough and you’ve gotta take criticism, take coaching, learn from it, get better from it, and you can’t be sensitive in this field. You’re a quarterback in the NFL, there’s gonna be tough days, there’s gonna be tough times, you’ve gotta be able to handle the fire on game day and afterward, that’s just part of the deal.”

Manning’s been through a lot of things and heard a lot of criticism since becoming the Giants’ starter in 2004, so his ease with hearing McAdoo criticize him for something he agrees with doesn’t come as much of a surprise.

Manning can be better than he has been so far this season because no player on an offense with 13 points in two games could really argue otherwise and he’ll need to be if the Giants are going to make good on McAdoo’s claim that they’re a good team. Given the play of the offensive line and lack of a running game, though, there’s a lot to address before anyone can expect any really expect any big jumps over the first two weeks of the season.