Fifth Circuit ruling in Ezekiel Elliott case could come at any time, in theory

AP

The NFL had asked for a ruling on the question of whether the injunction blocking Ezekiel Elliott‘s suspension as soon as Tuesday. Tuesday is nearly over, and there’s been no ruling.

As one source with knowledge of the situation has explained it to PFT, a ruling in theory could happen at any time. That doesn’t mean it’s imminent; no one knows when the appeals court will issue a decision. However, with the matter fully briefed, the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Fifth Circuit can render a decision whenever it wants.

It will be interesting to see whether the league would block Elliott from playing if a ruling granting the stay comes on Wednesday, Thursday, or Friday. Typically, the league won’t implement suspensions after Tuesday at 4:00 p.m. ET.

The league asked for the ruling to come at some point between September 19 and September 26. All paperwork was submitted by Sunday.