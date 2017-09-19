Giants head coach Ben McAdoo: “Put this game on me”

Getty Images

The New York Giants find themselves in an early hole this season after losses to the Dallas Cowboys and Detroit Lions to open the season.

Monday night’s loss to the Lions was a particularly sloppy showing.

The Giants can’t run the ball effectively. They had offensive line issues before right tackle Bobby Hart left with an injury and forced more shuffling on the offensive line. Eli Manning threw an interception and took a delay of game penalty as the Giants attempted to convert a fourth-and-2 near the Lions’ goal line, forcing a field goal try instead.

Head coach Ben McAdoo said after the game to throw the blame on him.

“Put this game on me,” McAdoo said. “We talk about playing complete, complementary football. By no stretch of the imagination did we get that done tonight. We’ve got to do better, dug ourselves into a hole. No one feels sorry for us. We’ve got to find a way to get better and get better in a hurry.

“We had a turnover in the first half and then we come back and turn the ball right back over. Get a stop, get a chance to get the ball back and give up a punt return for a touchdown. Just too many issues. We’ve got to play and feed off each other and we’re not doing that right now and I’ve got to find a way to make that work.”

The need for a rapid change was echoed by cornerback Dominique Rodgers-Cromartie.

“It don’t get no easier,” Rodgers-Cromartie said, via Tom Rock of Newsday. “If we don’t get it right, Philly’s gonna put 90 on our ass.”

The Giants have managed to score just 13 points through the first two games. Manning was sacked five times Monday night as Ereck Flowers continues to have issues at left tackle. The return of Odell Beckham Jr. to the lineup couldn’t help cover up the Giants’ warts.

McAdoo didn’t drop the pass that Brandon Marshall dropped. McAdoo didn’t take the delay of game penalty Manning took. He didn’t give up the three sacks to Ziggy Ansah that Flowers allowed. Nevertheless, the Giants haven’t played sharp football in the first two games of the season. Ultimately, that responsibility falls on the head coach’s shoulder. McAdoo is stepping up to take the criticism.