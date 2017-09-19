Huge Wednesday PFT Live is coming

AP

Wednesday’s PFT Live features not one or two but three guests who also are current players. Relevant and impactful players, too.

In addition to a two-part visit with Browns tackle Joe Thomas, Chiefs defensive lineman Chris Jones and Broncos cornerback Chris Harris Jr. join the show. Each had interesting and compelling things to say, which should make for a great show despite my involvement in it.

The radio program gets rolling at 6:00 a.m. ET on NBC Sports Radio (SiriusXM 205) and the simulcast begins at 7:00 a.m. ET on NBCSN. Join us live or set for DVR. Please.