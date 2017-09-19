In-game migraine was one of DeShone Kizer’s “biggest fears”

AP

Browns rookie DeShone Kizer missed a portion of Sunday’s loss to the Ravens while being treated for a migraine headache that came on during the first quarter of the game.

Kizer said he started noticing visual issues a few plays before forgetting to put a man in motion on a play that ended with an interception. Coach Hue Jackson knew something was wrong when Kizer returned to the sideline and the quarterback told Jackson his head was pounding.

Kizer was taken for a concussion evaluation before being given medication for the migraine. Kizer has dealt with the condition for a long time and said that getting one during a game has always been on his mind.

“That’s one of my biggest fears being a guy who does get chronic migraines,” Kizer said, via Cleveland.com. “It was bound to happen sometime for me, and I’d rather they’re in the season where I can learn from them and create a better plan.”

Kizer was able to return to action and threw two more interceptions in the second half, although neither he nor Jackson thinks the migraine was the reason for those miscues. Kizer also said the migraines typically come a couple of times a year, so they’ll be hoping the next one falls sometime other than a football Sunday.