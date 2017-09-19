Jerry Jones defends Ezekiel Elliott’s lack of effort by pointing to other Cowboys

Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott has become a lightning rod for criticism after a perceived (actual) lack of effort following a pair of interceptions on Sunday. Owner Jerry Jones has opted not to join in the criticism, at least not specifically.

The most glaring incident happened when Broncos cornerback Chris Harris Jr. caught a tipped ball and took it the other way. Elliott, who had lined up in the slot and wasn’t far from Harris, pulled up, put his hands on his hips, and walked off the field.

Appearing Tuesday on 105.3 the Fan in Dallas, Jones was asked about the criticism of Elliott.

“I think if you look at everybody’s reaction to that interception . . . certainly on that interception, if you really look at several Dallas Cowboys players on that interception you saw what would not be the case in a closely-contested ball game,” Jones said. “I think you can point to Zeke but you really have to look at the general effort to chase that ball down by most of the people that were on the field. Dak [Prescott] now, of course, gave it everything he had to try to contain that interception but still you look at it across the board and you’ll see that you need more effort than what you see.”

Jones said that some of the examples of past post-possession hustle from Cowboys players that were shown on Monday local TV will be shown to the players, and he explained that the wind had already come out of the team before the interception. So it’s clear that he doesn’t like what happened, but it’s also clear that he won’t be singling out Elliott for criticism.

To the extent that others can be chastised for minor lollygagging, the truth is that others did indeed pursue and tackle Harris. Elliott didn’t even try to bring Harris down or, even better, to rip the ball out from behind. It was a bad look for a guy who possibly thinks that a separate set of rules applies to him, possibly because that’s exactly what’s going on.

29 responses to “Jerry Jones defends Ezekiel Elliott’s lack of effort by pointing to other Cowboys

  2. so jeerruuhh’s way of saying he gave zero effort is to point out the other cowgirls who gave 99% effort?? ok i got it now.

  6. Face it, Cowboys fans. Your team will never win another championship with your egotistical owner in charge. The only reason he was successful in the 1990’s was because he happened to know Jimmy Johnson and hired him as his coach. But then his ego got in the way and he fired him. What has he done since? He’s turned the Cowboys into just another team and a cesspool for bad guys. He had bad guys under Jimmy Johnson, too, but the difference was they had talent.
    Ezekiel Elliott is a talented RB, but the fact is that “O” line has a big part in his success. And he is also a punk who doesn’t respect women.
    So keep on defending Elliott, Jerruh. And keep on signing bad guys. We Cowboys haters love it when you trip over yourselves!

  9. I thought Jerry was one of the few owners that actually wants to win a Super Bowl as opposed to just raking in huge paychecks at the suckers’ I mean fans expense.

    Guess not if he’s ok with even one player showing such a lack of effort. He should be enraged over this instead he seems rather blah in his response.

  12. Wait, how is Jones saying a bunch of Cowboys didn’t make the effort to chase the INT is somehow construed as “defending” Elliott??? It appears he’s just as willing to criticize all the players that didn’t put in the effort either instead of just singling out one player.

  16. Like a lot of you I’ve watched that play many times and didn’t see one other player putting his hands on his hips then stroll off the field. That’s the player most coaches would be singling out in team meetings but it should come as no surprise to anyone Jerry has absolved Elliott and once again neutered Garrett.

  17. When Andy Reid’s Chiefs gave the Patriots a thorough butt cutting in 2014, Belichick said he knew he would have a good team because they showed guts and didn’t quit in the 4th quarter even though everything went south.

    Both of the arm-chair expert super bowl picks this year (Patriots and Cowboys) have taken an unexpected trashing already this year (hats off once again Andy) and both teams already have critical injury losses or suspension issues hanging over them. Which team would you bet your check on making a strong Bowl run despite these set backs? …… If you said cowboys, you’re a liar and you know it.

  18. Not many plays before the interception, Dez Bryant was lollygagging to the line necessitating a time out to prevent the play clock from expiring. That was just as bad.

  20. Zeke is a bad apple … with a lot of talent. He’s gotten a free pass his entire life. That continues in Dallas.

  24. Get real. You don’t want your franchise RB -OR- QB risking injury in that scenario. It’s a balance between just standing there, and following the play. The game was already lost. In fact, they should have pulled Dak late in the 4th Qtr for the same reasons, avoid unnecessary risk of injury.

  26. For the life of me i dont know how fans of teams can’t just say “we were wrong”. I get it’s your team, but how naive can you be? Steelers fans should just say “yea, big ben was doing something wrong with girls” or pats fans say “we cheated, it was crappy of us”. But defending ur team or players tooth and nail when you know 100% it was wrong is just ridiculous. Should Bills fans defend O.J.????? NO, the dude messed up, own it. Ezekiel showed ZERO effort and that is NEVER ok. Just say “thats not what we are about and it will be addressed”.

  28. ipeefreelyagain says:
    September 19, 2017 at 11:02 am
    Get real. You don’t want your franchise RB -OR- QB risking injury in that scenario. It’s a balance between just standing there, and following the play. The game was already lost. In fact, they should have pulled Dak late in the 4th Qtr for the same reasons, avoid unnecessary risk of injury.

    ———

    So the Pats should have just given up down 25 late in the 3rd quarter?

    That attitude is why the Cowboys (and many teams) will not win a championship any time soon

  29. It’s on the coaching staff. Let’s face it Garrett is not a get in your face type of coach and hasn’t garner the respect of the players. This wouldn’t happen on a Belichick coached team. The whole game they looked unprepared for the game and that’s on the coaching staff.

