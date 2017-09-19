Jets waive Kalif Raymond

AP

The Jets are making a change at punt returner.

Kalif Raymond filled the role during the first two games of the season after being claimed off of waivers from the Broncos, but the Jets announced on Tuesday that Raymond has been placed on waivers again.

The move comes a couple of days after Raymond muffed a punt deep in Jets territory late in the first half against the Raiders. Oakland recovered and Marshawn Lynch scored on a short touchdown run a couple of plays later to up Oakland’s lead to 21-10 at halftime. The Raiders would go on to win 45-20.

Raymond had five punt returns for 38 yards and three kickoff returns for 85 yards overall. He also returned 11 punts and six kickoffs in four appearances for the Jets last season.

Jeremy Kerley has extensive experience returning punts and could take over for Raymond when the Jets host the Dolphins this weekend.