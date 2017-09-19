Martellus Bennett having a “fundamental” problem with drops

AP

At a time when the Packers are looking for reliable receiving targets, one of the ones they thought they could count on has been less than reliable.

Veteran tight end Martellus Bennett is off to a slow start to his Packers career, and they could use him since it seems all their receivers are hurt at once.

But Sunday night against the Falcons, he didn’t offer much help, with four dropped passes among an unspectacular stat line (five receptions for 47 yards, on 11 targets). He also was guilty of an offensive pass interference, which wiped out a 36-yard pass to Randall Cobb.

“I just go back to the fundamentals of it. It’s as simple as that, to be honest with you,” offensive coordinator Edgar Bennett said, via Michael Cohen of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel. “It really just always goes back to being fundamentally sound, trusting his training. He has really good hands. We just have to be fundamentally sound in those situations, not allowing the ball to cross your eyes, things like that, extending for the football.

“He’s obviously a special player, but in that case it was more fundamentals than anything else.”

The Packers need Bennett to be more reliable, since they have other pressing issues on offense. They started last week’s game without both starting tackles, and wide receivers Jordy Nelson and Cobb each left with injuries before the night was over.