Matt Patricia on Malcolm Butler: It’s all about this year

Posted by Josh Alper on September 19, 2017, 1:55 PM EDT
Getty Images

In the season opener, Patriots cornerback Malcolm Butler was on the field for every defensive snap of a 42-27 loss to the Chiefs.

Butler’s playing time dropped to 75 percent of the snaps against the Saints in Week Two and didn’t start as Eric Rowe, who played a little over half the snaps each week, was on the field opposite Stephon Gilmore to open the game. Those changes led to questions about Butler for coach Bill Belichick and defensive coordinator Matt Patricia on Tuesday conference calls.

Belichick was asked if Butler’s play has been as consistent as it was in the past and his answer didn’t address Butler’s play specifically, but the coach said “we’re into a new season” and that he doesn’t “think anybody’s performance this season is really where it needs to be” at this point. 

Patricia talked a bit about different situations calling for different personnel, but reiterated Belichick’s point about the present taking precedence over the past.

“In terms of asking me as far as for us defensively, you know it’s all about this year,” Patricia said in comments distributed by the team. “I think what things have gone down in the past doesn’t really matter to us. We’re trying to get better for this year and the guys that are out there and positions or where we think they need to be right now currently and to help us win that particular week.”

The Patriots have never been sentimental about players when they feel they have a better option. That said, we are only two games into a long season and there will be further changes to the way the Patriots deploy their defensive backs so it probably isn’t the time to draw any big conclusions about how the coaching staff views Butler.

Permalink 9 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

9 responses to “Matt Patricia on Malcolm Butler: It’s all about this year

  2. Eric Rowe was actually a decent corner when he was with Philly. Still have no idea why we gave up on him, still seems like a Howie Roseman power trip, but with Jalen Mills playing really solid, Darby coming back soon and a nice debut from Rasul Douglas we aren’t in terrible shape at corner. Sidney Jones next year too.

  3. This was more about getting a larger person on Coleman, which is obviously Eric Rowe.

    Butler is the defacto slot CB at the moment, due to some size limitations. If the idea was to play mostly man with Chung as the Big Nickel/Rover on Fleener, that left Butler as the small nickel on any slot WR NOs would show.

    This is not rocket sicence. Butler has not been benched nor is he playing worse than anyone else in the secondary.

    With Rowe tweaking his leg on Sunday, Butler figures to play a big role, likely on Will Fuller on Sunday, when in man coverage.

    Gilmore will take Hopkins.

  5. It’s the closest thing I have ever seen to a meritocracy. It’s brutal, but the players that survive the process sure are winners. Imagine trading Chandler Jones and Jamie Collins and then winning another Super Bowl anyway. It’s really all about what a player is able to do at that moment or in the future. What ever they have done in the past is not even considered.

  7. barsfordays says:
    September 19, 2017 at 2:01 pm
    Eric Rowe was actually a decent corner when he was with Philly. Still have no idea why we gave up on him, still seems like a Howie Roseman power trip, but with Jalen Mills playing really solid, Darby coming back soon and a nice debut from Rasul Douglas we aren’t in terrible shape at corner. Sidney Jones next year too.

    0 0 Rate This

    ————

    Rowe played well for the Pats last year and has been doing well this year so far. Got dinged up with a groin or leg injury on Sunday, though.

    Butler will be playing more on the outside this week.

  8. youngnoizecom says:
    September 19, 2017 at 2:06 pm
    Honestly, think it’s an easy way for the Patriots to drive Malcolm Butler’s market value down. Much better cornerback than Eric Rowe

    0 1 Rate This

    ———-

    has absolutely nothing to do with it

  9. This may be a message to Butler – but then again maybe the guy just isn’t 100% right now or it had something to do with Pats’ varied week-to-week game planning. He had a little hip trouble end of last year. Maybe if you addressed his underlying health/fitness (or lack thereof) we’d have a better idea of whther something else is going on.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!