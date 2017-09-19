Mike Tomlin: There will be a time we call on James Harrison

Posted by Josh Alper on September 19, 2017, 2:37 PM EDT
Getty Images

James Harrison was in uniform for the Steelers on Sunday, but he didn’t play a snap in the victory over the Browns as Pittsburgh turned to Anthony Chickillo when T.J. Watt left with a groin injury.

Chickillo also got the start in the opener when Bud Dupree was ruled out with a shoulder injury while Harrison played four snaps, which seemed to run counter to a stated plan to have Harrison available as a “relief pitcher” behind the starting outside linebackers.

Steelers coach Mike Tomlin was asked to explain those decisions when he spoke to the media on Tuesday and pointed to the way Chickillo played in Week One as well as knowing what Harrison can do.

“Bud missed some time in Week One, and Chickillo was able to start. Chickillo produced two sacks,” Tomlin said. “You respect those contributions. T.J. got hurt in Week Two, and we wanted to leave the hot hand in there, Chickillo being that hot hand. We appreciate James. We know what James is capable of. James will ready himself, and there will be a time in the season when we’ll call on his services, and he’ll deliver and deliver in a big way. Much like he did in the latter part of 2016. In the meanwhile, we’re going to continue to roll people and play, and play guys as we see fit and not do a real good job of maybe describing our mind-set, or outlining our intentions, because part of it is gamesmanship and part of it is it will define itself as we move forward.”

The Steelers would have presumably looked to Harrison more if Chickillo didn’t play up to expectations, but he did and the Steelers now find themselves with the not all that problematic problem of having multiple backups they can turn to if there’s a need over the course of the season.

That need may exist against the Bears this weekend as Watt is dealing with a groin injury. Tomlin said Watt could potentially play, although more clarity should come once the team resumes practicing on Wednesday.

Permalink 7 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

7 responses to “Mike Tomlin: There will be a time we call on James Harrison

  2. “Cluckillo produced 2 sacks”

    Why do overrated coaches who coach overrated players on overrated Ds, pretend the accumulation of sacks against bad offenses, means the player is playing a well-rounded position on the field?

    Sack totals might be the most overrated aspect in sports.

    Reminded me of the time that Rex Ryan stood at the podium reading off Sanchez’s QB rating after the Butt Fumble Game.

    Sanchez got a bunch of garbage time stats to boost his Qb Rating and Rex Ryan actually promoted it after the game as if it meant something.

    lol

  4. RussianBreadMaker says:
    September 19, 2017 at 3:09 pm
    I am interested to know what Harrison is going to do after football. He reminds me of a yard captain in prison.

    ================================================

    How about becoming a strength & conditioning coach?

  5. Chickillp’s off-season work really paid off, he’s much quicker this season.

    Great problem to have.

    When Watt comes back, Chickillo and Watt on the outside with Harrison coming in fresh when needed will be a nightmare for offenses.

  6. @tylawspick6 says:

    “Cluckillo produced 2 sacks”

    Why do overrated coaches who coach overrated players on overrated Ds, pretend the accumulation of sacks against bad offenses, means the player is playing a well-rounded position on the field?

    Sack totals might be the most overrated aspect in sports.

    Reminded me of the time that Rex Ryan stood at the podium reading off Sanchez’s QB rating after the Butt Fumble Game.

    Sanchez got a bunch of garbage time stats to boost his Qb Rating and Rex Ryan actually promoted it after the game as if it meant something.

    lol
    ===================================================================================
    The best part of your post is the “LOL” at the end. The rest of it was garbage.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!