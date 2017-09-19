Offenses are struggling, but rookies aren’t

Getty Images

Touchdowns are down through two weeks of the NFL season, but first-year players are making an impact offensively.

According to the NFL, rookies have accounted for 2,733 yards from scrimmage this season, the highest production from rookies since 1970. It’s also a dramatic jump over the 2,057 yards from rookies through the first two weeks of the 2016 season.

Leading the way is Chiefs rookie running back Kareem Hunt. Thrust into the starting job after Spencer Ware suffered a knee injury in the preseason, Hunt has 355 yards from scrimmage in two games, along with five total touchdowns. Only Dutch Sternaman of the 1920 Decatur Staleys scored more touchdowns in his first two career games, with six.

Hunt also is the first player in league history with at least three rushing touchdowns and two receiving touchdowns in his first two games. He’s the third player in league history with a touchdown of 50 or mote yards from scrimamge in each of his first two NFL games, joining Dub Jones (1950) and Alan Ameche with that distinction.

Hunt leads the NFL in rushing, and fellow rookies Dalvin Cook of the Vikings and Leonard Fournette of the Jaguars currently are ranked No. 3 and No. 5, respectively.