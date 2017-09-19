Panthers place Greg Olsen on injured reserve, expecting him to return later this season

Getty Images

The Panthers placed tight end Greg Olsen on injured reserve, expecting him to return later this season.

“The only thing that he has to do now is heal,” trainer Ryan Vermillion said, via Ian Rapoport of NFL Media.

Olsen broke his foot in Sunday’s 9-3 victory over Buffalo. He underwent surgery Monday.

The Pro Bowler becomes eligible to return to the active roster after eight weeks on injured reserve. He has a 6-8 week timeline to heal.

Olsen, 32, has played in every game since his rookie season of 2007 with the Bears when he missed two. He will miss at least half of this season, with the Panthers missing his productivity.

Olsen entered this season with three consecutive 1,000-yard seasons, while scoring a combined 16 touchdowns from 2014-16.

The Panthers promoted fullback Alex Armah, a sixth-round pick out of Georgia State, from the practice squad to the 53-man roster to fill Olsen’s spot.