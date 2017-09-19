Panthers promoting rookie fullback Alex Armah

Getty Images

The Panthers know they’re going to be without tight end Greg Olsen for some time, after the Pro Bowler broke his foot Sunday and had surgery Monday.

And while there’s no replacing him in the stat sheet, they’re bringing up a guy who can fill many roles.

Per Jourdan Rodrigue of the Charlotte Observer, the Panthers are promoting fullback Alex Armah from their practice squad.

The sixth-round pick from Division II West Georgia did a little bit of everything in college, including playing tight end and defensive end after being recruited as a linebacker. But the Panthers took a flier on the 6-foot-2, 253-pounder with a late pick, and he had an interesting preseason for them, and has potential as a special teamer.

It’s unclear if they’re going to create the roster spot by putting Olsen on IR, as he’s expected to miss six to eight weeks.