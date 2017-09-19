Ravens fill the roster spots for last week’s injuries

Getty Images

The Ravens are 2-0 and that’s great, but they lost one of their best players last week, when guard Marshal Yanda was lost for the season with a broken leg.

Tuesday, they went about the mundane paperwork of replacing him on the roster.

The team announced that Yanda and linebacker Bam Bradley (torn ACL) were placed on injured reserve. To replace them on the roster, they promoted center Matt Skura from the practice squad and signed offensive tackle Dieugot Joseph to the 53-man roster.

Joseph, an undrafted rookie from Florida International, was on the Bears practice squad.

The Ravens also added linebacker Nicholas Grigsby, guard Arie Kouandjio and running back Jeremy Langford to the practice squad. Langford was promoted from the practice squad last week, but was cut two days later so they could sign running back Alex Collins.