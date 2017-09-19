Reuben Foster gets boot off injured ankle

AP

The 49ers played without linebacker Reuben Foster in last Sunday’s loss to the Seahawks, but the first-round pick appears to be making good progress in his recovery from a high ankle sprain.

Matt Maiocco of NBC Sports Bay Area reports on Tuesday that Foster is no longer wearing a protective boot on the ankle. Maiocco adds that Foster “appears to be walking around very well.”

In a normal week, Foster would have four more days to continue healing before the 49ers are back on the field. They will be playing the Rams on Thursday night, however, and that might be too quick a turnaround for Foster to return to the lineup.

They’ll have 10 days between the Rams game and a Week Four matchup with the Cardinals, which may make that a more realistic time for Foster to resume his role in the team’s defense.