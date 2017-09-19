RG3: I was put in an impossible situation because Mike Shanahan never wanted me

After spending most of this year unemployed and silent, Robert Griffin III decided this morning to speak up and give his side of the story of his career.

Spurred by former teammate Santana Moss ripping him, Griffin took to social media and explained that he thinks he never had a chance in Washington.

Griffin wrote that Mike Shanahan didn’t want him in 2012 and yet Griffin came in and led Washington to a division title anyway.

“Put in an impossible situation w/ a coach who never wanted me,” Griffin wrote. “Made players like Santana Moss a believer through hard work, film study. Showing up early, leaving late, putting in the extra hours, staying after practice & getting extra work in. We won the division that year.”

Griffin then wrote that when things went wrong in 2013, he was blamed when it was actually Shanahan who drove the team into a ditch.

“Next year coach wants out, says he wants out, says he never wanted me as his QB & I GET BLAMED? C’mon man. I have been the good soldier. Some so desperately want me to fit this negative narrative that has been pushed about me. But I don’t fit it. Never have. Never will,” Griffin wrote.

Last year Griffin earned the starting quarterback job with the Browns, but he was injured in Week One and didn’t return to the field until December. He’s proud that when the Browns finally got their one and only win of 2016, he was the one who led the way.

“Proved it in Cleveland. Voted Captain. Came back to play for my teammates just to help us win 1 game. With a broken shoulder. Stop the lies,” Griffin wrote.

The 27-year-old Griffin barely got a whiff of interest as a free agent this year and his NFL career appears to be done. But he wants his career to be remembered in a positive light.

13 responses to “RG3: I was put in an impossible situation because Mike Shanahan never wanted me

  2. Then why was Mike Shanahan the only one that was able to make you look like a competent QB? That is, until you and your daddy refused to run the offense that’s Shanahan designed to hide your deficiencies.

  3. Well, this is going to quiet the RG3 to the 49ers rumors pretty quickly.

    At least RG3 didn’t celebrate when Mike and Kyle Shanahan got fired. This totally doesn’t sound like a guy that is going to celebrate the coach getting fired.

  4. The word of the day is coward. Mike Shanahan was a coward for ruining a young man who was the most skilled prospect since Mike Vick to protect his legacy. Santana Moss is a coward for not keeping confidential things behind closed doors. Robert Griffin should have been drafted by any other team because he would be far and away the best QB alive today had his career trajectory gone as expected.

  6. hamlet423 says:
    September 19, 2017 at 1:00 pm

    Well, this is going to quiet the RG3 to the 49ers rumors pretty quickly.
    ————————-

    There were some?

  7. Hey RG – yeah, you ended up getting benched by shanahan, but you then got passed over by Jay Gruden as well. And you didn’t accomplish a thing in cleveland, other than running directly into an eagles linebacker while trying to run out of bounds. Michael Jordan apparently wanted by his high school coach either. You know what he did? He tried harder. He didn’t go on more subway commercials.

  11. “He sucks just like Kaepernick and the read option was a fluke. That’s why they don’t have jobs.”

    They have a lot in common. They were both unwanted by two of the worst teams in the league at the end of last season. And now, shockingly, no other teams want anything to do with them.

  12. Used to be the BIGGEST RG3 fan, the years go on, he becomes insufferable, and you move on! Can we just stop talking about him?

    Shout out to Chad Dukes vs The World for this interview!

  14. Munch munch munch what’s that sound? Bottom feeders. Even when they are long past being Redskins they still have that trademark munching sound when they speak and eat.

