Saints trade Stephone Anthony to Dolphins

Two years after taking him in the first round of the NFL draft, the Saints are moving on from linebacker Stephone Anthony.

Anthony has been traded from New Orleans to Miami for an undisclosed 2018 draft pick, the teams announced today.

The 25-year-old Anthony started all 16 games as a rookie in 2015, but he got less playing time in 2016 and hasn’t played at all this year.

The Dolphins are in the market for a linebacker after they suspended linebacker Lawrence Timmons today. Timmons, who was supposed to be Miami’s starting strong side linebacker, abruptly left the team on Saturday.