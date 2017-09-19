Santana Moss says RG3 celebrated Shanahan firing, RG3 calls Moss a liar

Posted by Michael David Smith on September 19, 2017, 11:32 AM EDT
Former Washington teammates Santana Moss and Robert Griffin III are feuding over the departure of their former coach, Mike Shanahan.

Moss went on 106.7 The Fan and said that Griffin was celebrating when owner Dan Snyder fired Shanahan and his son and offensive coordinator Kyle Shanahan after the 2013 season, saying the Shanahans’ firing was because they didn’t use Griffin properly. According to Moss, that led to “a rude awakening” for Griffin when Jay Gruden came along, as Gruden was even harder on Griffin than Shanahan had been.

You can’t do that,” Moss said. “One thing I’ll just share with you: God don’t like ugly. So the little credit that he did take for saying that, ‘Hey, they didn’t like what I was doing,’ or ‘they benched me and not allowing me to play, that’s what happens.’ So 2014 comes, and Jay Gruden comes in, and he don’t care. We see that now. He doesn’t care. He doesn’t care what he says about you, he doesn’t care what he says at you. And he rips RG every chance he gets, like every meeting, and we’re sitting there looking like, ‘Yeah. You know what? You were just so happy that Mike and Kyle and them is gone, but now you’re getting your behind ripped every day, because you’re not playing the kind of football that we need to play for us to be successful.’”

That led to a rebuke from Griffin on Twitter this morning.

“Santana Moss, I treat you like a brother & have always had your back. To openly lie about me is a betrayal,” Griffin wrote. “Been lied on a lot over the years.”

It’s not exactly a secret that things got ugly for Griffin in Washington after his tremendous rookie season. But for a teammate to openly call out Griffin, and for Griffin to flat-out call that teammate a liar, is about as ugly as the relationship has ever been shown to be publicly.

24 responses to “Santana Moss says RG3 celebrated Shanahan firing, RG3 calls Moss a liar

  2. Santana Moss is a real man who busted his butt for the Redskins.

    The Great Gimmick was a fraud and an unprepared and uncoachable player who thought he had no room to improve – he is the liar here and should never be heard from again. What a disgusting player he truly was – and since he dumps his white women with regularity, he is also a disgusting human.

  3. Why are people still talking about this? Titan fans let the Vince Young/Jeff Fisher thing go, but Washington fans, media, and others can’t seem to move on. None of the rest of us care. All parties involved are not the best people to begin with as has been proven over and over again through many instances before and since.

  5. It’s true that such a public airing of dirty laundry can be too much for the average fan. But, thankfully, the average fan probably stopped caring about all things RGIII related years ago.

  6. Forget coaches and players. Everybody knows the real problem with the Redskins is Dan Snyder. This is the world he created.

  7. Kinda feel for RG3. When the dude came into the league with Luck there was so much hype. I think he bought into it himself and never really lived up to his potential. I really kinda wish he’d get another shot somewhere. He’s more than a serviceable back up and if he really focused on the Morty gritty of the position he could have a Michael Vick eagles type resurgence if he got in with the right type of organization. The Bengals would be great for him with that arm and AJ Greens height and speed

  9. Well – to be honest, from what we have heard RG3 say, it was never his fault and he couldn’t do anything with the talent that he had around him. This was while he was comparing himself to Peyton Manning. This was also the time that DJax actually spoke out about RG3.

    We can also see that RG3 looks to be out of the league, so there must be something more than just ability keeping him from getting looks.

    So he can call Moss a liar, but it sure seems more like he is telling how it is.

    Proof is in the pudding.

  12. bigjdve says:
    September 19, 2017 at 11:45 am

    We can also see that RG3 looks to be out of the league, so there must be something more than just ability keeping him from getting looks.
    ———————

    It’s called fragility. Mentally and physically. Mainly physically.

  13. I was thinking the other day, when was the last time that Washington was truly a Super Bowl contender? I will say 1999 (and that’s a bit generous). They haven’t been a contender for at least 19 years. Obviously there was some excitement with RG3 there for a short time, but they weren’t a contender. Given the prominence of the franchise I an wondering when they will put together a better team. It should be getting desperate now.

  17. Griffin has such a persecution complex. He was clearly coddled from a young age and rarely (if ever) looks within himself to see if he might be at least partly responsible for the problems that surround him.

  18. When will people learn from drafting a one read, read option QB in college? I already see the hype train coming out for Lamar Jackson over Josh Rosen. Josh Rosen throws what.. 65 passes a game throws 5 TD’s and gets intercepted twice, has to score 45 points to stay in a game and his draft stock plummets and gets trashed by the media? But Lamar Jackson goes up against the closest thing to an NFL defense he will see and completely nose dives yet the media props the kid up because “he can run and it’s so exciting!!” Look at RG3 and learn, people.

  20. September 19, 2017 at 12:02 pm

    Somewhere, Scott McCloughan is throwing back a shot, thanking God that he’s not there anymore.

    ———————————————————————————–
    McCloughan’s draft picks for the Skins stink!!! Everybody loves to complain about McCloughan being gone but he didn’t do squat for the Redskins

  21. what is surprising to me is that even now, RG3 can’t take any responsibility for his own actions, and he can’t handle any kind of criticism.

    never going to get another chance if he doesn’t learn some humility.

  22. I’m not saying he would have ever been a great pro quarterback, but Shanahan put RG3 back out there vs Seattle on a gimpy leg, which then became a devastating injury. He was never the same

  23. ryann252013 ,

    Hate to break it to you, but Rosen is playing in a spread system that will have to be taught from scratch too, think Blaine Gabbert’s version from Missouri that didn’t translate. Griffin failed because he’s injury prone more than anything because lots of QB gurus liked the skill set.

