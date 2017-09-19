Santana Moss says RG3 celebrated Shanahan firing, RG3 calls Moss a liar

Getty Images

Former Washington teammates Santana Moss and Robert Griffin III are feuding over the departure of their former coach, Mike Shanahan.

Moss went on 106.7 The Fan and said that Griffin was celebrating when owner Dan Snyder fired Shanahan and his son and offensive coordinator Kyle Shanahan after the 2013 season, saying the Shanahans’ firing was because they didn’t use Griffin properly. According to Moss, that led to “a rude awakening” for Griffin when Jay Gruden came along, as Gruden was even harder on Griffin than Shanahan had been.

“You can’t do that,” Moss said. “One thing I’ll just share with you: God don’t like ugly. So the little credit that he did take for saying that, ‘Hey, they didn’t like what I was doing,’ or ‘they benched me and not allowing me to play, that’s what happens.’ So 2014 comes, and Jay Gruden comes in, and he don’t care. We see that now. He doesn’t care. He doesn’t care what he says about you, he doesn’t care what he says at you. And he rips RG every chance he gets, like every meeting, and we’re sitting there looking like, ‘Yeah. You know what? You were just so happy that Mike and Kyle and them is gone, but now you’re getting your behind ripped every day, because you’re not playing the kind of football that we need to play for us to be successful.’”

That led to a rebuke from Griffin on Twitter this morning.

“Santana Moss, I treat you like a brother & have always had your back. To openly lie about me is a betrayal,” Griffin wrote. “Been lied on a lot over the years.”

It’s not exactly a secret that things got ugly for Griffin in Washington after his tremendous rookie season. But for a teammate to openly call out Griffin, and for Griffin to flat-out call that teammate a liar, is about as ugly as the relationship has ever been shown to be publicly.