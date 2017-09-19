Seahawks promote Garrison Smith, waive David Bass

AP

The Seahawks promoted defensive lineman Garrison Smith from their practice squad, waiving defensive end David Bass in a corresponding move.

Smith played in three games last season after the Seahawks claimed him off waivers from the 49ers. Seattle placed him on injured reserve in October.

The Seahawks waived Smith in their final cuts at the end of the preseason and then signed him to the practice squad.

Bass signed with Seattle as free agent in May. He had one tackle in two games. This is Bass’ fifth NFL season, as he’s also spent time in Chicago and Tennessee. Bass made seven starts for the Titans in 2015.

Seattle also announced the signing of defensive back Tyvis Powell and linebacker Joseph Jones to the practice squad. It released linebacker Austin Calitro from the practice squad.