Through two weeks, NFL teams are struggling to find the end zone

Getty Images

NFL TV ratings are down, and NFL touchdowns are down, and those two things are probably related.

Fans like to watch teams score touchdowns, and there just haven’t been enough of them so far this season. NFL teams are averaging 2.1 touchdowns per game so far this season, compared to 2.6 touchdowns per game in the 2016 season.

Field goals are actually slightly up this season, from 1.7 per game last year to 1.8 per game this year, but overall scoring is down, from 22.8 points per game to 20.1 points per game.

Two teams, the Bengals and 49ers, have failed to score a touchdown at all. The Colts don’t have a passing touchdown yet this season, and a whopping 11 teams — one-third of the league — hasn’t scored a rushing touchdown yet.

NFL rules changes have generally favored the offense, as the league believes scoring generates more fan interest. If offenses don’t turn things around this season, expect even more rules changes favoring the offense next offseason.