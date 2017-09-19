Through two weeks, NFL teams are struggling to find the end zone

September 19, 2017
NFL TV ratings are down, and NFL touchdowns are down, and those two things are probably related.

Fans like to watch teams score touchdowns, and there just haven’t been enough of them so far this season. NFL teams are averaging 2.1 touchdowns per game so far this season, compared to 2.6 touchdowns per game in the 2016 season.

Field goals are actually slightly up this season, from 1.7 per game last year to 1.8 per game this year, but overall scoring is down, from 22.8 points per game to 20.1 points per game.

Two teams, the Bengals and 49ers, have failed to score a touchdown at all. The Colts don’t have a passing touchdown yet this season, and a whopping 11 teams — one-third of the league — hasn’t scored a rushing touchdown yet.

NFL rules changes have generally favored the offense, as the league believes scoring generates more fan interest. If offenses don’t turn things around this season, expect even more rules changes favoring the offense next offseason.

  3. Probably because league-wide, teams haven’t played their starters more than a few snaps through the preseason. It has gotten “worse” every year. How can offenses possibly have their timing down and their communication on field straight? And, how can teams possibly charge full ticket price for the preseason scrimmages? Would you like to see the situation even worse? Drop to less than four preseason games.

  7. Personally, I’d rather see a defensive player knock the snot out of an opponent instead of seeing choreographed touchdown celebrations….

  8. “Fans like to watch teams score touchdowns, and there just haven’t been enough of them so far this season. NFL teams are averaging 2.1 touchdowns per game so far this season, compared to 2.6 touchdowns per game in the 2016 season.”

    Are you comparing the first 2 games of this season to the full 2016 season?

    Because if you are – that’s BS analytics.

    Typically the defenses are ahead of the offenses to start the season, so scoring should be lower in the first few games.

  10. The casual fan who just wants to see basketball on grass unfortunately drives ratings, and thus, the sport.

    I personally enjoy watching a good defensive slugfest with coaches strategizing field position and possession football, but I’m afraid I may be a dinosaur.

  12. So far in 2017 DB’s have been mugging receivers with (IMHO) far fewer penalties for doing so. If a QB only has 3 seconds to throw and his receivers are being jammed/held for 2 of those seconds it’s pretty tough for offenses to light-up the score board.

  13. In 2016, average scoring for the first two weeks was 22.6 points per team, which is very comparable to 22.8 for the season. Scoring is down, but I hope they don’t rig up the games any more than they already have to get scoring up. Watching a tight low scoring game is just as exciting as an offensive slugfest where the last team with the ball wins.

  14. the Kansas City Chiefs are not struggling to put up points.
    The best team in the league destroyed the Cheaters and then toyed with Philthadelphia before Kareem and the boys “put them to sleep”

  15. I blame fantasy football. Watching people root for imaginary teams instead of real ones is appalling. One of the guys who joined us to root for the Pats also wanted one of the Saints WRs to have a big game because of his office nerd league. He didn’t last the first quarter.

  16. Ratings are down….that MUST be a narrative that the entire sports media is using in a campaign to oust Roger Goodell and have the media’s beloved NFLPA and players do a hostile takeover of NFL management.
    If offenses are struggling, it is because of the PLAYERS and the lack of hitting in practice. OL cannot practice run blocking in shorts. Shells don’t weigh as much as pads so WRs/TEs/RBs feel slower due to the additional weight. Plus the QBs that come into the NFL these days are the spread or read-option type, they suck at reading defenses. The poor offensive output is a direct result of these factors.
    The PLAYERS and their UNION demanded this, so when their offense sucks, do NOT blame the coaches, blame the players themselves who demanded this.

  17. Seems like the defensive backs on all teams are getting away with a lot more holding on the receivers this year.

