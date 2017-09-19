Tuesday morning one-liners

Getty Images

The Bills lost in Week Two, but they can build off their defensive effort.

A call for the Dolphins to come to a quick resolution regarding LB Lawrence Timmons.

WR Phillip Dorsett hopes he feels well enough to return to the Patriots lineup this week.

When is it time to seriously contemplate a winless season for the Jets?

The Ravens are coming up with plans for life without G Marshal Yanda.

Said Bengals QB Andy Dalton of criticism, “I don’t read anything. There’s no reason to read anything because it doesn’t mean anything,. People can come up with a headline all they want, but all that matters is what’s being said in this organization, on this team, and what happens in this locker room.”

Browns rookie S Jabrill Peppers is waiting for an opportunity to make a big play.

WR JuJu Smith-Schuster helped the Steelers as a receiver and a blocker in Sunday’s win.

The Texans are looking for more help at tight end.

Colts WR Donte Moncrief‘s efforts are found lacking.

The Jaguars haven’t done a good job of covering punts in the first two weeks.

A late hit led to Titans TE Delanie Walker omitting a dance after Sunday’s touchdown.

The Broncos are going on the road for the first time this season.

Chiefs coach Andy Reid was happy with LB Justin Houston‘s work on Sunday.

The Raiders offensive line has started well this season.

The Chargers can’t shake their habit of losing in close games.

Cornerback injuries will be something the Cowboys are watching this week.

Seven ideas about improving the Giants offense.

Diagnosing the Eagles’ issues running the ball.

RB Chris Thompson’s versatility has been a boost for the Redskins.

It’s been a slow start for Bears RB Jordan Howard.

The Lions might not have impressed, but they won on Monday.

Rookie CB Kevin King may be playing more for the Packers.

The Vikings hope for a quick return for QB Sam Bradford.

Falcons QB Matt Ryan said WR Mohamed Sanu is fearless.

The Panthers will have to improve their offense without TE Greg Olsen‘s help.

The Saints haven’t seen a return on their running back investments.

Playing with high tempo agrees with the Buccaneers offense.

The Cardinals want more from their offense.

Stopping the run was a problem for the Rams in Week Two.

Said 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan, “We’d love to run the ball more. We’ve got to do a better job all around to be able to get that done.”

Seahawks coach Pete Carroll suggested changes are coming for the offense.